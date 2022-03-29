Prince Andrew Shunned By Royal Family During First Appearance By Queen Elizabeth's Side After Settling Lawsuit

Although Prince Andrew was recently seen for the first time with Queen Elizabeth since his sexual assault lawsuit settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre, the Duke of York reportedly did not receive a warm welcome from the rest of the royal family.

According to Daily Mail, the 62-year-old prince escorted the Queen to Prince Philip’s memorial on Tuesday, and despite only attending the Thanksgiving of Life service for a short duration, it was reportedly enough time to be “shunned” by the rest of the royals in attendance.