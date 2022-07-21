Revenge Body! Khloé Kardashian Hits The Town In Black Leather Catsuit A Day After Ex Tristan Parties With Mystery Girl
Khloé Kardashian hit the town for a rare night out with her sisters hours after a video leaked of her ex Tristan Thompson holding hands with another woman, Radar has learned.
On Wednesday, the 38-year-old reality star had dinner with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at the famed Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.
Khloé rocked a skintight black catsuit with lace gloves and a pair of oversized shades. In snaps, Tristan's ex was seen smiling from ear to ear and didn't appear too concerned with her ex's behavior overseas.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the NBA star has been hanging out in Greece with friends for the past couple of days. He was photographed partying in the club with a group of women. Sources said he was paying extra attention to one of his companions.
The following day, Tristan was filmed walking the streets with a female companion at night while holding hands.
Khloé has made it clear she isn't concerned with her on-again, off-again ex dating other women. Sources tell us the two have not spoken about anything other than co-parenting since December.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Tristan and Khloé will have to start talking more about their second baby arriving via a surrogate any day now.
A rep for Khloé told us, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
Khloé broke up with Tristan in December 2021 after she found out he had a secret child on the way with a woman named Maralee Nichols.
Maralee said in court documents that she hooked up with Tristan multiple times over the course of several months. He denied they slept together more than once and demanded a DNA test.
The DNA test proved he was the father to the baby boy Theo. Maralee and Tristan continue to fight in court over child support.