Unfazed! Maralee Nichols Not 'Surprised' At Tristan's Baby News As He & Khloé Kardashian Prepare To Welcome Son Via Surrogate
Tristan Thompson's third baby mama, Maralee Nichols, is not "surprised" by the NBA player growing his family with Khloé Kardashian, Radar has learned.
Insiders said the fitness trainer is "focused on raising Theo," the baby boy she and Tristan welcomed in December 2021, and "navigating motherhood as a single mom."
"During their relationship, he told her he wanted five to six children," a source close to the situation told Us Weekly.
In addition to baby Theo, the power forward, 31, also currently shares 4-year-old daughter True with Khloé, 38, and son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.
As expected, fans were curious what the latest baby news meant about his relationship with Khloé — especially after the Good American founder spoke about how heartbroken she was over his paternity scandal on her family's new Hulu reality series.
RadarOnline.com confirmed that Khloé agreed to have a second child with her ex via surrogate before their December breakup and prior to her learning he had cheated on her.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family," a rep for the reality star told us.
They are reportedly expecting a son.
As for their current status, an insider said they are strictly focused on co-parenting and not back together.
The Revenge Body alum reportedly kept the news hush-hush for as long as possible "to protect her mental health from judgment from the public as a result of Tristan's actions," according to E! News.
Khloé had to come clean "before she was ready to announce, and even before she had the opportunity to personally tell her closest family and friends," the source claimed.
Tristan confirmed his paternity of baby Theo in January 2022. As of now, the athlete and Maralee are still embroiled in a court battle.
RadarOnline.com previously reported that she wants $47,000 per month and claims he's paid her nothing since she gave birth to their son last winter.