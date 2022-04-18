Tristan Thompson's Baby Mama Maralee Nichols Shuts Down Botox Accusations As Paternity War Heats Up

Maralee gained attention when she shared two photos showing her holding her infant son, Theo, that she shares with the Chicago Bulls star. Holding their almost four-month-old child in her arms, the mother/son duo celebrated Easter in matching Peter Rabbit pajamas.

Posing with a face full of makeup, the brunette bombshell held Theo's head as he looked away from the camera. In another snap, the mom of one made eye contact with the lens and smiled.