Tristan Thompson's Baby Mama Maralee Nichols Shuts Down Botox Accusations As Paternity War Heats Up
No Botox here! Tristan Thompson's third baby mama Maralee Nichols epically shut down a troll after they claimed she's had work done to her face. The fitness trainer, who hails from Texas, denied she's injected her features with the anti-aging treatment.
Maralee gained attention when she shared two photos showing her holding her infant son, Theo, that she shares with the Chicago Bulls star. Holding their almost four-month-old child in her arms, the mother/son duo celebrated Easter in matching Peter Rabbit pajamas.
Posing with a face full of makeup, the brunette bombshell held Theo's head as he looked away from the camera. In another snap, the mom of one made eye contact with the lens and smiled.
"Happy Easter," Maralee captioned the photos. While several followers praised the adorable duo for their festive garb, some commenters decided to focus on Tristan's former fling's appearance.
"You can tell she got botox in her face," one person wrote, which promoted Maralee to fight back.
Denying the accusations, she even claimed she had proof. "I actually did not," Maralee quipped. "I am breastfeeding you can't even get Botox."
That's not the only salty reply she gave haters of her post.
When someone asked, "Why don't you just show the beautiful boy for once? Everyone knows it's Tristan's baby," Maralee's mama bear instincts kicked in.
"I do not have to show my baby's face on the internet. I am a private person and there are a lot of weirdos online, it makes me uncomfortable," she responded. "I'm not sure why you care what I choose to do with my child. I will show his face when I feel like it. Anyways, Happy Easter."
Tristan is currently locked in an intense paternity battle with Maralee. As Radar reported, she wants $47,000 per month and claims he's paid her nothing since she gave birth to their son in December.
Theo isn't the NBA player's only child.
Besides his son with Maralee, he shares four-year-old daughter True with Khloé Kardashian, True, 3, and five-year-old son Prince with his first baby mama, Jordan Craig.