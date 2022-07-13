Khloé Kardashian Having A Second Child With Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson Months After He Welcomed Secret Son, Not Back Together

Khloé Kardashian agreed to have a second child with her ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate before their December breakup and prior to her learning he had cheated on her, Radar has learned.

A rep for the 38-year-old reality star tells Radar, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Sources tell us the exes are NOT back together and have not spoken outside of co-parenting since December.