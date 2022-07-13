Florida Man Faces Manslaughter Charge As He's Accused Of Killing Roommate Over Being 'Annoyed'

Deputies claim Hill shot Wilburn with a pellet rifle because Wilburn was locked out of the property and yelling at him to get inside, according to WKMG-TV.

As for why he allegedly went that far, authorities were told it was because he got "annoyed." Hill apparently thought this would make his roommate "go away."

Tragically, the autopsy report determined that a pellet hit the victim's lungs when Hill allegedly fired through the bedroom window, causing Wilburn to suffer "for a significant time, prior to his death."