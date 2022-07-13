Ex-Studio 54 Owner Mark Fleischman Dead At 82 By Assisted Suicide After Mysterious Heath Struggle

The former nightlife connoisseur shared his plans to do so with The New York Post in June, revealing he was recruiting the help of Swiss-assisted suicide nonprofit Dignitas.

He said it felt like the right time because he was unable to "do anything for [himself]" and it would be the "easiest way out."

Fleischman paid around $15,000 for the process, which involves a lethal cocktail of barbiturates, cremation, and the delivery of his ashes to California, according to reports.