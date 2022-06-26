Inside Former Studio 54 Owner Mark Fleischman's Wild Life Before Assisted Suicide Plans

For Fleischman, the road to the decision to die by assisted suicide has been a long time in the making, ever since he attempted to take his own life by overdosing on Xanax two years ago. Despite being revived, he still had thoughts of his final days, reading books and research on the topic. Finally, he discovered Dignitas, which was founded in 1998 and runs on the platform of assisting in ending life when patients' health conditions become too much.

"They want to be certain that I am making the decision for myself," Fleischman added of the nonprofit. "After reading my material, they asked me some questions to make sure I was serious."

“It’s going to be horrible," his wife noted of the difficult decision. "He is my partner and we are devoted to each other. So it is the end of a part of me as well. I have to honor what he wants. [But] he is not giving me a choice. He wants to end his life and this is a dignified way to do it."