Amber Heard Supporters Close To Reaching $2,000 GoFundMe Goal Following Actress' $8.35 Million Defamation Loss

The GoFundMe titled, "Donate to the NCADV In Amber Heard’s Honor" was created by Heard's outspoken supporter, Kylie Putnam.

Putnam spoke out several times during Heard's $100 million defamation trial against Depp. After a jury declared the actress defamed her ex-husband with her abuse allegations, RadarOnline.com has learned that her mega fan continued to fight.