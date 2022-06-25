Michael Jackson's Estate Sues Jeffre Phillips For Allegedly Stealing Pop Icon's Pajamas He Wore Hours Before His Death

As Radar previously reported, "Mickey" singer Toni Basil blamed Michael's brutal concert rehearsal schedule for contributing to his death at only 50-years-old.

"He had stopped from six years, and all of a sudden, they talked him into doing a tour," she said in an interview on Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. "And he's trying to sing and dance and rehearse in a small amount of time. It was killing him, and it did kill him. That's just my opinion, because that's so, so, so difficult."

"I think it had to have been so exhausting and so physically taxing, and you know, he's got to have his hand in it," she continued. "He's got to be creating it. He's gotta be making decisions. He's gotta be rehearsing all day. He's gotta be dancing like he danced, and he's gotta be singing like he's singing."

Michael is survived by his three children — Prince, 25, Paris 24, and Prince Michael II, 20.