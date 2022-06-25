As Radar previously reported, tensions are still running high after the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, striking down the landmark 1973 ruling that protected abortion as a Constitutional right.

Protests and demonstrations broke out across the United States and have been increasingly interrupted with acts of violence or vandalism. On Friday night, June 24, a driver of a black truck barreled through a group of pro-choice demonstrators at a rally in Cedar Rapids.

"The light was red and the truck got impatient for whatever reason and charged into the crowd," one of the victims told the local news station. "There was at least three people. I look over and see people trying to push the truck back and I just instantly got mad, ran over, tried to stop the truck ... He grabbed [and] ripped my sign, and push me down drove off and that was it."