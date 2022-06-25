Johnny Depp Negotiating Out-Of-Court Settlement With Man Who Claims He Was Beaten To A Pulp On 'City Of Lies' Movie Set

Depp has been sued by Gregg "Rocky" Brooks, a former colleague with whom he worked with on the set of the City of Lies movie in 2018. Brooks claimed Depp punched him in the ribcage.

The case is scheduled to go before court next month. But according to a well-placed source, Depp’s legal team, headed by attorney Camille Vasquez, was deep in negotiations with lawyers for Brooks up until late this week in a bid to settle the matter out of court.

A deal had not been agreed to as of Friday, nor is it known how much Depp has offered to stave off a trial.