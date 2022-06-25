Victims claimed the driver cut straight through the group, purposely tearing their signs out of their grip as they passed, despite them yelling for the person to stop and hitting the hood with their hands. One of the demonstrators found themselves in front of the vehicle and was nearly run over, while another suffered minor injuries after it appeared their foot was crushed by one of the truck's tires.

"The light was red and the truck got impatient for whatever reason and charged into the crowd," one of the victims explained in an interview with CBS2 in Iowa. "There was at least three people. I look over and see people trying to push the truck back and I just instantly got mad, ran over, tried to stop the truck ... He grabbed [and] ripped my sign, and push me down drove off and that was it."