'It Will Have Devastating Consequences': Michelle Obama & Amy Schumer OUTRAGED By Roe v. Wade Decision

Obama said she was devastated that "we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land."

"A time when the government denied women control over their reproductive functions, forced them to move forward with pregnancies they didn't want, and then abandoned them once their babies were born," she continued. "That is what our mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers lived through, and now we are here again."

"When we don't understand our history. We are doomed to repeat its mistakes," Obama added, declaring, "This horrifying decision will have devastating consequences."