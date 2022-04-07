Michael Jackson's 'BAD' Music Video Outfit Valued At $271k Over A Decade After The King Of Pop's Death

Following MJ's death, executors of his estate set up his finances to continue providing for his three children, Paris, Prince, and Bigi aka "Blanket", as well as his mother Katherine.

"Michael Jackson provided the sole financial support for his children and was Mrs. Jackson’s primary source of support. The Executors have endeavored to continue to meet the financial needs of Mrs. Jackson and the children. The Executors have done so through a family allowance for Mrs. Jackson and the children as well as various other means,” the document stating the handling of Michael's belongings reads.

It continues, “Mrs. Jackson resided in the Estate’s real property on Hayvenhurst Avenue in Encino, California for more than thirty years. At the time of Michael Jackson’s death, the mortgage on Hayvenhurst was in default. The Executors paid the mortgage in full. The Executors made and continue to make from time to time necessary repairs and improvements to Hayvenhurst to address maintenance and other issues. The Executors have continued to provide for the maintenance of Hayvenhurst, including estate management, security, and staff.”