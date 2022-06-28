SNUBBED! Tristan Thompson Blows Off Birthday Wishes For Khloé Kardashian After Paternity Scandal Airs On Reality Show

Accepting it's over? Khloé Kardashian was showered with love on her 38th birthday, but this time she did not get a special shout-out from her on-and-off ex Tristan Thompson, Radar has learned.

The Chicago Bulls player, 31, opted to not share any public messages in honor of the special occasion not long after his paternity scandal aired on The Kardashians.

Khloé celebrated at her mom's $20 million mansion in Hidden Hills with family and friends, wearing a sexy pink latex dress.