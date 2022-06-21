Tristan Thompson Embraces Daddy Duty As Khloé Kardashian SQUASHES Reconciliation Rumors & Moves On With 'New' Man
Tristan Thompson was all smiles while picking up his daughter True and her cousin Chicago from dance class after his off-again ex Khloé Kardashian shot down rumors of a reconciliation.
On Monday morning, the NBA baller, 31, swooped True and Chicago from a Los Angeles based-studio, appearing to be in great spirits as he carried both of them in his arms.
Daily Mail published the new snaps. The outing came after his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols unfolded on Hulu's The Kardashians.
A few weeks ago, the Chicago Bulls star relisted his 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 9,864 sq. ft. mansion located in Encino, which happened to be the very place that Nichols claims they met.
According to real estate records obtained by Radar, Tristan purchased that home for $6.5 million in 2019 but has been trying to get rid of it ever since … to no avail.
"I met him in 2020 at a party at his house. I did not know he was with her. He said he was single, she was never at any of his parties," Nichols spilled back in January, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.
Over the weekend, the father-of-three was spotted spending time with Khloé, 37, True, and momager Kris Jenner, grabbing lunch at Sagebrush Cantina and Saloon.
After fans questioned if the exes were on the road to getting back together, the Good American founder set the record straight and called out photogs in the process.
"Hummmm very calculated of the paparazzi to not release photos of my other sisters and the fathers of their children Kim/Kanye Kylie/Trav," KoKo wrote in response to an Instagram account that shared pics of their luncheon.
Khloé cleared the air as multiple reports claim she has moved on romantically with a successful private equity investor.
The former Revenge Body host's "new" flame was reportedly introduced to her through her sister, Kim Kardashian, at a dinner party a few weeks ago.
It appears she wants to keep her dating life under wraps at this time, considering Khloé recently denied rumors that she was dating another NBA player.
"Definitely NOT True!!!" she replied on a celebrity gossip IG account. "I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while."