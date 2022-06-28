Bankruptcy Bombshell! Erika Jayne ‘Actively Engaged’ In Talks To Settle $25 Million Lawsuit Over Tom Girardi

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been attempting to privately settle the federal lawsuit demanding she return the money spent on her bills by her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s law firm, Radar has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jayne and the trustee presiding over the bankruptcy for Girardi’s now-closed law firm have been “actively engaged” in discussions and continue to do so. The parties have exchanged documents and agreed to try to reduce attorney fees in the case.