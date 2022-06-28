'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Asks Court To BAN Ex Lenny's New GF From Contact With Their Children In Explosive Divorce Filing

She is now seeking exclusive use and possession of the property, per court documents obtained by The Sun.

Her response came after Lenny previously asked the court to kick her out, citing their prenuptial agreement, which apparently stated that Lisa agreed to leave the home if they were to get a divorce.

According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the famed Miami plastic surgeon filed the paperwork in Florida court on May 20, citing irreconcilable differences.

Lisa and Lenny share a son Logan and a daughter Elle.