'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Asks Court To BAN Ex Lenny's New GF From Contact With Their Children In Explosive Divorce Filing
Tensions between Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein and her estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein, reached a boiling point amid their split, Radar has learned.
In explosive new court documents, Lisa, 39, claimed that Lenny, 56, "berated and threatened" her in front of their children, alleging his behavior led her to flee the family's $52 million mansion as the exes go through divorce proceedings after 12 years of marriage.
She is now seeking exclusive use and possession of the property, per court documents obtained by The Sun.
Her response came after Lenny previously asked the court to kick her out, citing their prenuptial agreement, which apparently stated that Lisa agreed to leave the home if they were to get a divorce.
According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the famed Miami plastic surgeon filed the paperwork in Florida court on May 20, citing irreconcilable differences.
Lisa and Lenny share a son Logan and a daughter Elle.
The mom of two also shared her concerns about his rumored romance with 26-year-old Austrian model Katharina Mazepa, although she did not name her in the docs.
"The husband has exposed the minor children to his presumed girlfriend which is detrimental to the best interests of minor children," one part reads.
"The husband's presumed girlfriend, upon information and belief, has acted and continues to act in a manner that would be seen as injurious to the minor children, should she have any contact of access to the minor children at this time."
The Bravolebrity noted that she has remained "loyal" to her estranged ex and wants to establish a parenting plan that has "safeguards and parameters."
In response to her filing, Lenny's attorney, Richard Preira, told Page Six that his client has done "everything in his power to protect the children by being private, not public, and by not being at all inflammatory."
"She seems to crave attention, and so issues allegations that are inflammatory and the opposite of the truth," he added.
Looking ahead, RadarOnline.com has learned the exes have a special set hearing scheduled for July 27.