WWE's first female ref revealed new, explosive details about the alleged rape she claims she suffered at the hands of Vince McMahon, and one ex-wrestler is corroborating her story.

Radar has learned that Rita Chatterton recently spoke out, 30 years after her sexual assault allegations against the WWE boss were swept under the rug. Her decision to tell her story again comes after McMahon resigned following an investigation into accusations he paid a woman $3 million to keep quiet about an alleged affair.