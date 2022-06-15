Your tip
WWE Launches Investigation Into CEO Vince McMahon Over Alleged $3 Million Hush-Money Affair

Jun. 15 2022, Published 5:26 p.m. ET

Talk about a smackdown! Vince McMahon is being investigated by the World Wrestling Entertainment's board after being accused of paying a woman $3 million to keep quiet about an alleged affair, Radar has learned.

The bombshell revelation was brought to light by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, with WWE saying the multibillion-dollar organization is fully cooperating with the investigation.

A spokesperson for the company also insisted the relationship between McMahon, 76, and the woman, who reportedly worked as a paralegal for the WWE, was consensual.

Citing documents and sources, the outlet revealed their alleged agreement went down in January with the purpose of preventing her from talking about their relations or making disparaging comments about him.

McMahon has been married to Linda McMahon for nearly three decades. The two said "I do" in 1994 and have two adult kids — Stephanie and Shane — as well as several grandchildren.

Shocking Video Of WWE Founder Vince McMahon Talking Family Resurfaces After Daughter Steps Down From WWE

The investigation, which launched in April, isn't just prying into his alleged hush-money affair.

The report also claimed there were other nondisclosure agreements in connection to misconduct claims involving other women who were employed at WWE. The Journal alleged the reported pacts also involved the company's talent executive John Laurinaitis.

Some might know Laurinaitis by his former wrestling name Johnny Ace.

McMahon's lawyer, Jerry McDevitt, fiercely denied the allegations. He told The Journal his client didn't pay the woman a dime, adding that no harassment claims were ever made.

The shocking report comes on the heels of McMahon's daughter taking a leave of absence in May.

"WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family," Stephanie tweeted at the time.

The organization currently has deals with Fox, USA Network, NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, and Hulu. However, Hulu's deal with the WWE is set to expire later this year, leaving the rumor mill turning that a sale might go down.

The investigation is being handled by New York-based law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP.

RadarOnline.com has reached out for comment.

