Nipsey Hussle Trial Underway: Deputy District Attorney Reveals GRAPHIC New Details About Rapper's Murder

Nipsey Hussle's alleged murderer, Eric Holder Jr., likely had a personal vendetta against the Victory Lap rapper, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney claimed to the jury as the long-awaited trial began Wednesday.

Holder Jr. allegedly walked over to Nipsey's bullet-riddled body outside of the artist's Marathon Clothing store in South L.A. in March 2019 and kicked him in the head, according to McKinney.