Nipsey Hussle's Family At War Over Custody Of His Daughter Nearly 3 Years After Rapper's Tragic Death

In addition to daughter Emani with ex Foster, the Los Angeles native also shared a son Kross with actress girlfriend Lauren London, with whom he was in a public relationship at the time of his death in March 2019. Hussle was fatally shot at 33 in front of his Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles during the height of his career, having just been nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys for his debut studio album, Victory Lap.

Foster argued that it wasn't until after the arrangement was set in stone for Emani that their dynamic began to change. She said her daughter's guardians then began "using their financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation."

Furthermore, she alleged they have "frequently demonstrated their disdain for Emani’s mother in favor of London who is the mother of the other two minors and such attitude may impact the ability for (the family) to carry out their fiduciary duties as guardian of the minor’s estate."