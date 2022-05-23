'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein's Husband Lenny Files For Divorce Only Weeks After Debuting 26-Year-Old Girlfriend

Earlier this month, Lenny broke the news he was splitting from Lisa to Page Six after rumors started swirling about him being spotted with another woman. The doctor told the outlet that he decided to end his 12-year marriage.

He initially denied the breakup when confronted but eventually came clean. “Lisa and I are getting divorced,” he said. “A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”