What Debt? Erika Jayne Hits Up Pricey Hollywood Salon Days After Revealing $2.2 Million Tax Bill

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne was spotted at a luxury salon in West Hollywood looking ready for a day of pampering — only days after claiming she was without the funds to pay a $2.2 million tax bill from the IRS, Radar has learned.

The 50-year-old Bravo star was seen out with her longtime assistant at the Élite Aesthetics Wellness Spa last week. She looked downcast as she walked around without a stitch of makeup on.