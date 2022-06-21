'Pronouns Suck!' Elon Musk's Controversial Tweets About Gender Identity Resurface After Transgender Daughter Petitions For Name Change

Elon Musk's past tweets are coming to bite him in the backside. The 50-year-old's controversial comments about gender identity resurfaced after his transgender daughter petitioned to have her name changed.

Radar obtained the documents, in which Elon's daughter expressed her desire to legally change her name and gender identity. She also revealed she no longer wanted to "live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."