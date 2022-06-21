Read The SHOCKING Court Filing By Elon Musk's 18-Year-Old Trans Daughter Vivian Cutting Ties With Billionaire Father
Elon Musk's transgender daughter Vivian didn't use her father's money to launch the legal campaign seeking to distance herself from the billionaire completely.
Radar has obtained the 3-page shocking court documents filed by the Tesla CEO's 18-year-old kid.
The document was filed by Musk's child who was given the name Xavier Alexander Musk at birth. The name she wants it legally changed to is Vivian Jenna Wilson.
As for the reason for the name change, Elon's kid told the court, "Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form."
Vivian was so serious The case was filed the same month that Vivian became legal. No movement has happened in the same but a hearing is scheduled for this week in Los Angeles Superior Court. No objections to the request have been filed.
It's not clear where Elon stands on the petition or his child's decision to transition. In July 2020, the controversial billionaire caused a stir when he tweeted out "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare" followed by Pronouns suck."
His then-girlfriend Grimes called him out publicly by replying to his Tweet. She said, "I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a [call]. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart."
In June 2022, Elon took to Twitter to once again share his thoughts on gender. He said, "We are simultaneously being told that gender differences do not exist and that genders are so profoundly different that irreversible surgery is the only option," he wrote in response to an article on the topic.
"Perhaps someone wiser than me can explain this dichotomy," he said before adding, "It is a better world if we are all less judgy."