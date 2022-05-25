Battle Of The Billionaires! Elon Musk SLAMS Bill Gates After Article Claims Microsoft Mogul Is Funding Musk's Critics

The feud between Elon Musk and Bill Gates continues, because the Tesla founder took to Twitter on Tuesday to trash the Microsoft co-founder yet again, Radar has learned.

After Breitbart published an article on Monday claiming Gates “poured millions into [a] dark money fund attacking Elon Musk,” the 50-year-old SpaceX founder turned to his favorite social media platform to take a shot at the 66-year-old fellow billionaire.