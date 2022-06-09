Kim Kardashian Labels Tristan Thompson's Baby Mama A 'Random' After Finding Out About Secret Child
Kim Kardashian did not have kind words for the woman who Tristan Thompson had a baby with behind Khloé Kardashian’s back — calling her a “random.”
The 41-year-old reality star lost it after finding out about Maralee Nichols suing Thompson for paternity while filming her Hulu reality show.
Nicholas said the baby was conceived during Thompson’s 30th birthday party in Houston — when he was still with Khloé. She said the NBA star told her he was single.
After reading the article, Kim told her sisters Tristan had gone from a party thrown by Khloé to on the road where he slept with this girl.
Kim said “Khloé had no idea.” Kourtney was upset that the NBA star didn’t warn Khloé before the news broke while Kylie said “this is a never-ending, like, swirl.”
Kourtney then corrected her calling it a “never-ending betrayal.”
Kim then revealed Khloé had wanted a baby boy — which is what Nichols ended up having with Thompson. She added, “a random who [Thompson] sleeps with one night, f--- him. I was so team him.”
Kourtney and Kylie ended by saying Khloé didn’t deserve this.
In her lawsuit, Nicholas claimed they hooked up multiple times over the course of months, but Thompson said that wasn’t true. She also claimed he tried to pay her $75k to get an abortion.
After becoming pregnant, Nicholas moved from Houston to California and filed a paternity suit. Thomson accused her of moving to try and score higher child support. He filed his own case in Texas where he said he was skeptical of paternity.
His case ended up being dismissed and the two were ordered to fight in California.
Nichols gave birth to a baby boy named Theo in December. A DNA test proved Thompson was the father.
“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” Thompson said after learning the results. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.
Despite his promises to be involved in his son’s life, Nichols' lawyer said in February, “He has done nothing to support their son.”
Recently, Nichols demanded $37k a month in child support from Thompson. A settlement has yet to be worked out.