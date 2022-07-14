Khloé Kardashian Underwent IVF Three Times With Tristan Thompson Before Finding Surrogate For Baby #2

RadarOnline.com confirmed on Wednesday that Khloé and her ex are expecting another child — reportedly a boy — via surrogate. Sources revealed that the baby "was conceived in November," just weeks before The Kardashians star found out Tristan cheated on her with Maralee Nichols and got her pregnant.

Khloé called it off with the NBA player in December, right before his son with Maralee was born, and a source told us they haven't talked about anything other than co-parenting their four-year-old daughter, True Thompson, since.