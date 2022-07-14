Khloé Kardashian Underwent IVF Three Times With Tristan Thompson Before Finding Surrogate For Baby #2
Khloé Kardashian wanted a second baby with Tristan Thompson so bad that she underwent IVF several times to no avail. Radar can report that Khloé went through the process on three separate occasions and stopped after finding out her eggs weren't strong enough to be frozen.
RadarOnline.com confirmed on Wednesday that Khloé and her ex are expecting another child — reportedly a boy — via surrogate. Sources revealed that the baby "was conceived in November," just weeks before The Kardashians star found out Tristan cheated on her with Maralee Nichols and got her pregnant.
Khloé called it off with the NBA player in December, right before his son with Maralee was born, and a source told us they haven't talked about anything other than co-parenting their four-year-old daughter, True Thompson, since.
Khloé often talked about her desire for another child with Tristan and her journey with IVF, which she opened up about in March 2021. FYI — Maralee said she fell pregnant with the basketball player's baby after they had intercourse on his 30th birthday — March 13, 2021 — in Houston.
"We realized that my eggs aren't strong enough to be frozen," Khloé said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Lady Parts at the time. "They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos. So I actually have made embryos."
She also revealed that COVID-19 delayed her process of giving their four-year-old daughter, True, a sibling.
"My plan was to have kids closer in age," Khloé explained. "But now with COVID and everything, my plan's been a little delayed. I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it's such a blessing—especially during these times—to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy."
She also began the process of finding a surrogate long before Tristan's latest paternity scandal.
"I did have one [a surrogate] and then it fell through," Khloé revealed during the KUWTK reunion in June 2021. "There's so many tests they have to do and all these things. So I'm still on that journey. It's just, I thought it would be a much easier process. And it's not. It's challenging for me."
Khloé's second child will make Tristan a dad of 4. Besides True, the serial cheater has two sons with two other women — Prince, 5, who he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and Maralee's 6-month-old baby, Theo.
RadarOnline.com is told that despite the baby, Khloé and Tristan are NOT back together.