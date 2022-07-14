'I'm First Lady': Inside Ivana Trump's Bitter Feud With Melania In Years Leading Up To Her Death

Trump mourned the passing of his first wife and mother of three of his children in a social media post on Thursday.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana," he wrote via his platform, Truth Social.

Manhattan paramedics responded to her Upper East Side pad at 12:40 PM after receiving a cardiac arrest call, Radar confirmed. She was 73.

Ivana and Trump were wed from 1977 to 1992. He later tied the knot with his mistress Marla Maples. They were together from 1993 to 1999 before he made Melania bride #3 in 2005.