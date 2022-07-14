Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Reflects On Her Struggles After His Love Child, Says Show 'Did Not Give Her The Time' To Heal
Wendy Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, revealed his unfiltered thoughts on the end of her talk show known for its juicy celeb gossip, slamming the production company Debmar-Mercury for not realizing "how severe her health was."
The famed former spouse of Williams spoke about her personal struggles and said she needed more time to recover after he welcomed a child outside of their marriage, Radar has learned.
He and Sharina Hudson's baby arrived in March 2019. As for Hunter and Williams, they share 21-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. and were married from 1997 to 2019.
"In the midst of my situation with having a baby and going through a divorce with her, the situation of her coming out of a sober house dealing with an issue which escalated because of the news she found out, but wasn't necessarily triggered by, this was already happening, unbeknownst to a lot of people," he said on Choke No Joke.
"Only me and my son know really what was happening."
Hunter continued, "They callously … let me rewind that back … The [production company] did not take or give her the time that a person would need going through this severe amount of crisis. I almost begged them."
He noted she was moving into a new place after moving out of their marital home and explained all of that would take time to process.
"She needed more time to heal, and that was time that wasn't being given," Hunter claimed.
During the interview, he also brought up the October 2017 episode in which she fainted while filming.
"I mean everybody unfortunately got a chance to see her pass out on national television and it was mortifying and you would think after that happened they would have put certain things in place. In some sort of department to deal with any kind of crisis or any kind of help she may really need," he continued, saying it was caused from "her thyroid condition, being overworked, dehydration, and just not taking care of yourself."
Prior to her exit, a series of guest hosts stepped in to fill her role. The final episode of The Wendy Williams Show aired June 17.
Williams is now the proud host of a new podcast centered around artists, fashions, food, and celebs.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Debmar-Mercury for comment.