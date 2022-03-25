Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Has 'No Regrets' About Keeping Love Child With His Alleged Mistress

In his Instagram Live video, Kevin addressed the entire situation with Sharina. He started by saying, “for the people who are dwelling on the fact that I had a baby … a beautiful daughter … with a beautiful person … just know that at the end of the day … I take accountability for all my actions as a man.”

Kevin Sr. said he loved Sharina and she was his family.

He said he was sorry “that I hurt someone” to the degree that he did — referencing the hurt he caused Wendy. Kevin said he was a family-oriented person and “would have loved to create more family.”