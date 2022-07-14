Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Ivana Trump Dead At 73

The mother of Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr. was already dead when they arrived, reported ABC News. Ivana was 73 years old.

Trump broke his silence on the news of his ex-wife's death via Twitter.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana," he wrote.