Banned! Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha's Twitter Account Suspended After Reports Of Harassment

Enforcing their guidelines. Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, has been suspended from Twitter due to allegedly violating the social media platform’s ban evasion policy.

Radar can confirm the account @TheMarkleSammy shows a message detailing the development as of March 14. “Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules,” it reads. Samantha, 57, had previously used the handle @sammy-markle.

The change came after an outlet reported that the newer account had been repeatedly used to harass Meghan, 40, a claim Samantha wholeheartedly denied.