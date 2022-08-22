Parents Of 14-Year-Old In R. Kelly's Original Explicit Tape Were Paid $80k By Disgraced Singer

R. Kelly paid the parents of the 14-year-old girl featured in his infamous sex tape over $80k from 2006 to 2012, an IRS agent told the juror in the disgraced singer's Chicago criminal case, Radar has learned.

The 55-year-old disgraced singer and his legal team were present in court this morning for the second week of trial. Kelly is fighting off a series of charges related to his alleged abuse of young girls and the videos he filmed of them.