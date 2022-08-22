‘Massive Tax Fraud’: Creditor Of Erika Jayne’s Husband Demands Trial In Battle With Bravo Star Over $5 Million

The firms believe their case against the RHOBH star is strong and they are demanding the case go to trial despite her attempts to escape it.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, back in June, Jayne was sued by the Law Office of Philip R. Sheldon and the law firm of Robert F. Finn.

The lawsuit was originally filed against Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi and his law firm Girardi Keese but she was added months later. The plaintiffs are seeking $5 million in damages.