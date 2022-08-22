Fetty Wap Facing 40 Years In Prison, Minimum 5 Years, After Pleading Guilty To Drug Charges

Fetty plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine in a Long Island court on Monday, a rep for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York confirmed.

While the rapper — whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell — could get slapped with four decades behind bars, RadarOnline.com can report that the charge holds a minimum sentence of five years — so no matter what, he's going away.