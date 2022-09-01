NYPD Releases Bodycam Footage Showing Moment 19-Year-Old Is Punched By Officer During BF's Arrest As Union Considers SUING Teen

The ordeal went down on the sidewalk on West 136th Street in Harlem late Tuesday afternoon. A struggle ensued, leading a crowd of nearby people to gather.

In the video, a petite Crum — who was wearing a green skirt and crop top at the time — can be seen getting physical with the officer, slapping him before he slugged her.

"You just hit a little girl!" one onlooker yelled in the viral clip. "You're wilding, bro!"

Authorities later charged Crum with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration, the NYPD confirmed.