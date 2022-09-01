'She Can Be Nasty': Denise Richards Teases 'RHOBH' Return, Addresses Feud With Frenemy Lisa Rinna

"Lisa Rinna, she plays dirty and she can be really nasty," Richards stated. "That's just something to know about with her being on the show."

Richards also wanted to clear the air about the rumor that she never responded to Rinna's apology text. "I did respond," she said on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. "I responded right away."

The ex-RHOBH star made sure to add that she has not seen or talked to Rinna on the phone since leaving the franchise.