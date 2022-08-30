‘He Had Exposed Himself’: R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Tells Jury About Recording Studio Assault When She Was 16

Kelly was already sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in New York. He hopes to avoid adding additional years to his prison sentence.

This week, prosecutors called two additional victims to the stand to testify in front of the jury. Both women used pseudonyms to protect their identities.

The first victim — who used the name Pauline in court — said she was 14 when she met Kelly. Pauline was friends with Jane, who was the first victim to testify in the case.