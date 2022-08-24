Revealed: Parents Of R. Kelly’s 14-Year-Old Victim Faced Money Troubles For Years Despite Being Paid $80k From Convicted Criminal

The video in question was at the center of the 2002 criminal investigation into Kelly. He eventually was charged for child pornography, but Jane refused to cooperate with prosecutors at the time. Kelly ended up being acquitted.

After Kelly’s 2019 arrest, Jane lawyered up and agreed to talk with prosecutors. In court, she was asked why she came forward now, to which she said, “I no longer wanted to carry his lies.”

In court, the victim's mother said both she and her husband confronted Kelly in a hotel room in the early 2000s about their daughter. He allegedly told the mother, "You are with us or against us" which she took as a threat. She said she remained silent for years after her daughter threatened to harm herself if she spoke out.