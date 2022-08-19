Courtroom Bombshell: R. Kelly's Former Goddaughter Testifies That Singer Had Sex With Her 'Hundreds' Of Times Before She Turned 18

R. Kelly's former goddaughter took the stand during his highly publicized Chicago trial, shockingly testifying that she and the disgraced singer had sex "hundreds" of times before she turned 18, Radar has learned.

The 37-year-old woman, who has chosen to go by Jane Doe, alleged they first had intercourse when she turned 2015, two years after she asked the I Believe I Can Fly performer to be her godfather because she felt that he was an inspiration and a mentor to her.