The Countdown Is On: Inside The Sprawling Georgia Estate Where Ben Affleck & J. Lo Will Say 'I Do' As Couple Arrives One Day Before Showtime

Newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are gearing up to exchange their vows again during a three-day extravaganza at his estate in Georgia, and Radar can confirm the preparations are well underway with the bride and groom arriving in town.

New photos show the Argo star's sprawling property in all of its glory, including the "Big House," the "Farmhouse," where their second dream wedding will take place, and a larger Oyster House, where some of their star-studded guests are expected to stay.