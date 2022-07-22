City Of Love! Newlyweds Ben Affleck & J. Lo Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other On Paris Honeymoon With Their Kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted all over each other in Paris for their honeymoon and their kids were right there to watch, Radar has learned.
The My Love Don't Cost A Thing singer and her new husband were seen strolling the streets in France for a little shopping with her daughter Emme and his daughter Seeraphina. The group was driven around in a black SUV
In photos, Ben rocked a crisp light blue button-up shirt with a pair of dark pants while J.LO was seen in a floral dress. Jennifer was seen embracing each other while they checked out the stores. The Hustlers star had her arm gripped tight around the actor.
Later, the family hit up a fancy restaurant for dinner where Ben and Jennifer couldn't stop making out in front of the kids.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Lopez and Affleck got hitched in a low-key ceremony in Vegas.
The couple’s marriage license revealed the singer took her husband’s last name. She said, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”
"Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moments of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with,” the singer ended.
The couple was previously engaged in 2002 but called off the 2004 wedding days before it was set to go down.
Sources tell us the couple plan to have a second wedding at Ben’s mansion in Georgia in the next couple of weeks. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Affleck quietly took the 87-acre home off the market only months before he reunited with J. Lo via email last year.
The actor had been trying to unload the property for years and had it on the market for $7.6 million in 2019 but the listing was removed in June 2020 — only 8 months before he reconnected with his now-wife.