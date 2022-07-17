Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence On Secret Marriage To Ben Affleck: 'Worth Waiting For'

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote on Sunday, July 17.

Lopez and Affleck met in 2001 while the "On the Floor" singer was still married to her second husband, Cris Judd. The couple began dating shortly after she filed for divorce and they got engaged later that year.

Unfortunately, pressures from living out their relationship in the public eye proved to be too much. Affleck and Lopez called off their 2003 nuptials and split up four months later. However, that didn't stop their slow journey to love. Nearly two decades later, they rekindled their romance and finally said "I do" this weekend.