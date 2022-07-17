Photographer Claims To Have 'Jaw-Dropping' Image Of Prince Andrew That Would Humiliate The Royal Family

"Our jaws dropped to the floor when we saw it," a source who claimed to have seen the picture said per DailyMail. "It would cause Andrew much embarrassment – and imagine how high the bar has to be to cause him embarrassment after everything that has happened."

As Radar previously reported, Andrew was left humiliated when he was stripped of his royal titles after Virginia Giuffre alleged Epstein had forced her into a sexual encounter with the Prince when she was only 17-years-old. The royal repeatedly denied the accusations and they later came to a settlement agreement in February.

"The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre's receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed)," a document released to the court stated regarding the settlement.