Palace Officers Believed Prince Andrew & Ghislaine Maxwell Were Romantically Involved After Royal Gave Her Full Access To Buckingham Palace

Although the assumption started out as rumors based on their close friendship and Ghislaine's special privileges, the guard admitted he was entirely convinced when he spotted the two having a late night picnic "right outside The Queen's bedroom window."

"So from that point on, I was under the opinion they had some form of intimate relationship."

Andrew only sparked further talked after he instructed all of the officers not to write down her name in the palace's visitors book. "We assumed they didn't want any evidence of her visiting the palace, perhaps because she was Robert Maxwell's daughter."

Paul noted their relationship "wouldn't have been a good look" because her father was a well-known but controversial public figure. Following his death in 1991, it was revealed he had embezzled hundreds of millions of dollars from his own businesses.