N.W.A Comeback: Dr. Dre Begs DJ Yella To Record New Music In What Could Be N.W.A's Highly-Anticipated Reunion

The surviving members of the group, except for Dr. Dre, last performed together at the BET Experience in 2015. While Dre was noticeably absent, the trio went on to perform classic tracks, "F*ck The Police" and "Chin Check".

Last week Dr Dre shared on Instagram with Busta Rhymes that he’d recorded 247 songs during the COVID 19 pandemic.

“I did 247 songs during the pandemic, then we paused, did a whole album with Marsha Ambrosius. That’s f*cking nutso, that’s crazy,” Dre said. “Then we came back… what did we do after that? Oh, I did the Grand Theft Auto shit and then we working on my n**ga Snoop. We two days in right now, we got, what, six bangers done? So, I don’t know. I wanna finish this shit and then start Busta Rhymes.”