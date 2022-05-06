Bombshell! P. Diddy Made Dre. Dre Lose $200 Million In Apple Deal

Rapper P. Diddy reportedly made Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine lose upwards of $200 million when the pair’s Beats Electronics venture made a groundbreaking multi-billion-dollar deal with Tim Cook and Apple in 2014.

That is the bombshell claim made by New York Times reporter Tripp Mickle in his newly released book After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul, which blames Diddy directly for Apple shaving $200 million off of their $3.2 billion dollar agreement to purchase Dre and Iovine’s Beats Electronics.